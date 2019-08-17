Visitors to Jarrow on the up after Tyne Pedestrian and Cycle Tunnel reopens - with high hopes it will be an increasing boost to South Tyneside
Visitor numbers are already on the up after the reopening of the Tyne Pedestrian and Cycle Tunnel – and hopes are high it will bring increasing benefits to South Tyneside.
The historic crossing, which links Jarrow to North Tyneside, reopened on August 7 after years of delays. The tunnel had been shut since 2013, with refurbishment work due for completion in 2015.
Now reopen, the tunnel is expected to bring a number of benefits to South Tyneside – and visitor numbers are already said to be on the up.
Jarrow Hall and Anglo-Saxon Farm is among those to have felt the benefits.
Andrew Watts, chief executive of Groundwork North and South Tyneside, which runs the attraction, said: “We are already aware of an increase in cyclists and we are expecting many more in the months ahead as the cycling fraternity become aware of its reopening.”
He added: “Jarrow Hall is located just over half a mile from the tunnel and we are in an ideal location for walkers and cyclists, in particular, as a stop off for a snack or for lunch and to take in the many new developments that we have at the museum and the Anglo Saxon Farm and Village.”
Councillors for the Bede ward are confident it will have a positive impact on the community and businesses in the area.
Coun Stephen Dean said: “The reaction has been great. Everyone is happy. It’s amazing how many queries I would get asking me when it was reopening, and now it has come to fruition.”
Plans for the future include a £1.15million for new cycle path to connect the tunnel to the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), the major new employment site on the Sunderland-South Tyneside border which is expected to create up to 7,000 jobs.
Coun Margaret Peacock said the tunnel as a “useful tool” which is “invaluable for cyclists” and was hopeful the reopening will decrease traffic levels for commuters going to and from work.
She said: “If you’re walking or cycling there’s no parking charges and you have extra access to use the facilities in Jarrow.”
“The tunnel is well used by families and means a day out is just a walk away.”