Voters to have their say on the future of East Boldon

East Boldon.

A neighbourhood plan allows communities to have a say in the future of places where they live and work, helping to shape development and growth in their local area.

This includes where they want homes, offices, transport and other community infrastructure.

Public consultation was carried out earlier this year on the East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan, which was developed by the village’s Neighbourhood Forum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Borough Council.

The plan then had to be submitted to an independent examination, with an examiner recommending that it proceed to a referendum.

Following a decision by South Tyneside Council’s cabinet in September, a date for the referendum has been set for Thursday, October 28.

In the referendum, residents will be asked to vote “yes” or “no" and will receive a ballot paper with the following question: “Do you want South Tyneside Council to use the neighbourhood plan for East Boldon to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

If more than 50% of those who vote in the referendum do so in favour of the plan then it must be made and brought into legal effect by the local planning authority.

People can vote in the referendum if they live within the defined East Boldon Neighbourhood Forum area and if they are registered to vote in the council elections and are 18 years of age or over on October 28.

According to a statement on the East Boldon Neighbourhood Forum’s website, the neighbourhood plan was “born out of a desire by the community to protect the Green Belt and East Boldon from large scale and poorly placed development.”

The plan covers the time period 2021-2036 and sets out a range of objectives focusing on sustainable development, design, enhancing biodiversity and green infrastructure and “supporting the sustainable creation and protection of employment opportunities.”

Other objectives cover housing, community wellbeing, flooding and sustainable drainage and ‘transport and movement.’

More information on the neighbourhood plan can be found on the forum’s website here:www.eastboldonforum.org.uk/2021/08/29/referendum-information