Warnings as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice set to batter South Tyneside with strong winds

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for ‘very strong and disruptive winds’ in the North East between 5pm and midnight on Wednesday, February 16.

A lesser yellow weather warning is then in place until 6am on Thursday.

And a further weather warning affecting the whole of England is in place from midnight until 9pm on Friday, when a second storm, Storm Eunice is due to strike with ‘a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption’.

A previous storm, Storm Barra, hits the coast at South Shields on The Leas at the end of 2021.

The Met Office warns of a potential impact on public transport, as well as fallen trees and damage to buildings, and possible power cuts.

It comes after Storm Arwen in late 2021 and Storm Malik in January 2022 caused extensive damage to parts of South Tyneside, with many homes and businesses damaged and a number of trees downed.

South Tyneside Council reiterated The Met Office warnings on its website and social media.

The authority posted: "Two Met Office weather warnings are in place this week for very strong winds across the North East.

Storm Arwen aftermath in Arthur Street, Whitburn.

"Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.

“Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK on Friday bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption.”

The authority also tweeted to warn those planning to visit the borough’s Recyling Village at Middlefields that there could be disruption due to the weather.

In a tweet, the council said: “Due to a storm warning, there may be disruptions to the Recycling Village- Wed (16 Feb) and Thurs (17 Feb).

I tree brought down by a previous storm.

National Highways is advising drivers to take care and be prepared for strong gales as the two storms approach.

Motorists, particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations such as coastal and high lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high wind

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said:

“We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

n high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

