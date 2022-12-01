The red brick wall, in the Mill Dam conversation area, was originally the façade of the 19th century Staithes House, which was built to house the washing and locker facilities for Harton Low Staithes’ engine drivers and coal handlers.

When the building was demolished, the front wall was retained, but with the seven windows and door were bricked up.

South Tyneside Council, however, felt having the structure stand as a solid brick wall was not the best for the historic area of the town.

South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon and the newly opened windows at Mill Dam, South Shields.

Specialist contractors Historic Property Restoration have now removed four of the bricked-up windows and replaced them with decorative unglazed sash frames.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said; “Businesses in the area were really keen for this to happen to help open up and improve views down to the river.

“This is a very distinctive feature in the Mill Dam area, with its embellished brick façade illustrating the wealth of its original owner.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to improve this important part of our heritage.”

Mill Dam, South Shields, before the windows were opened up.

Cllr Dixon said the council will consider opening up the remaining windows when looking at wider options for the site.

John Thomas, owner of the River View pub and kitchen at the Mill Dam, said: “It’s a fantastic improvement and much-needed investment in the Mill Dam area.