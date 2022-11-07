Drivers and pedestrians have been facing some disruption as work takes place at a busy junction at the coast.

South Tyneside Council is upgrading the footpaths and kerbs along Sea Road in South Shields, from the Pier Head car park to Beach Road.

Town hall chiefs say the work is progressing well on the ‘latest wave of public realm improvements’.

South Tyneside Council Cllr Ernest Gibson at pavement works along Sea Road, South Shields.

The £400,000 scheme, funded through the council’s capital investment programme, involves replacing the existing concrete flag stones with high quality conservation smooth flags and installing new granite kerbing.

A new pedestrian guardrail will also be fitted.

The council said materials being used match those along Ocean Road, which underwent major regeneration in 2015.

Work was later extended further along Sea Road to the Haven Point area, and past the Sea Hotel, with work completed in 2019.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “The beautiful tree-lined Ocean Road was given a fresh new look a few years back.

“Since then, we have been looking to apply those same walkway improvements further along the seafront area to make the wider area more attractive and inviting for both residents and visitors alike.

“We are delighted to be progressing a similar scheme between Pier Head and Beach Road to complement the work done to date and to deliver better links along our stunning seafront, which is a real asset to our Borough and attracts millions of visitors every year.”

Temporary traffic signals are in place while the work is underway.