Workers’ Memorial Day is an annual international occasion of awareness to commemorate all those who have been killed, injured, disabled or left unwell by their work.

This year’s theme is about making occupational health and safety a fundamental right.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay was joined trade union representatives for the poignant service at the Workers’ Memorial in North Marine Park, South Shields, on Thursday, April 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers Memorial Day Service attended by the Mayor Cllr Pat Hay, and union representatives Janet Green, Tom Hunter and Martin Smithwhite, with Father Mark Mawhinney, at North Marine Park, South Shieds.

It was led by Father Mark Mawhinney and included readings and prayers, a minute’s silence and the laying of floral tributes.

The Mayor said: “Workers’ Memorial Day is an incredibly important day. It provides an opportunity to remember those who have died, been injured or left ill as a result of their work. We also think about the devastating impact on the families and friends that are left behind.

“It is a tragedy that work-related injuries or fatalities still occur in the 21st century, with many people innocently going out to work to earn a living and then not coming home.

“Through Workers’ Memorial Day we highlight the importance of safety at work and remind people about the needless loss of life, as so many workplace accidents and illnesses can be prevented.”

South Tyneside Council joined workers and their representatives all over the world as they conducted events, demonstrations, vigils and a range of other activities to mark the day.

It came after more muted commemorations in 2021, when the country was still under covid restrictions.

To keep safe and adhere to covid measures, the council’s 2021 tribute was broadcast via its social media channels, and residents were encouraged to observe a minute’s silence and light a candle at home.

The date of Workers’ Memorial Day has its origins in the USA, where it was founded in 1989.