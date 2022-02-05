Young people and parents invited to learn more about apprenticeships in South Tyneside

South Tyneside Council Cllr Mark Walsh with apprentice Mischa Steele and Far North's Ian Farrar, aat One Trinity Green, South Shields.

South Tyneside Council is hosting a series of interactive online events as part of National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from February 7-13, with this year’s theme being ‘Build the Future’.

There will be a live social media question and answer session with apprentices, as well as job workshops and an information evening for parents.

Cllr Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy, said: “The sessions we have planned are a great opportunity for current apprentices to provide an insight into their experiences and for young people, parents and teachers to learn more about the benefits of apprenticeships.

“We’re committed to supporting apprenticeships and developing a skilled, talented workforce which will be able to capitalise on nationally-significant developments like the IAMP and Dogger Bank and our burgeoning green economy.

“Apprenticeships allow people to earn while they learn and get higher-level qualifications and mentoring from professionals to gain the necessary skills and experience to forge successful, sustainable careers.

“Promoting apprenticeships, fostering homegrown talent and creating better outcomes for young people is an investment in the borough’s future.”

Since 2020, more than 4,000 residents have been supported in an apprenticeship.

The South Tyneside Pledge, launched last month, invites both public and private sector organisations to spend, recruit and support our local area to help create a thriving borough.

One of the Pledge’s nine commitments is to ‘provide job opportunities, apprenticeships, or careers guidance to local residents.’

One of the 75 organisations to have signed the Pledge is South Shields-based business development consultancy, Far North.

Mischa Steele, 20, was taken on by the company in 2020 as a business administration apprentice.

She will be answering questions in the live session next week to offer an insight into her own experience, and how others could benefit as she did.

She said: “I got so much experience working on the job that I just wouldn’t have got in a classroom environment, and I’ve come out with a qualification.

“Working for a small company, I learned so much because I was plunged in at the deep end and exposed to things right away; on the second day I was in a client meeting!”

Managing director of Far North, Ian Farrar, explained how he helped Mischa develop – and how he has seen the benefits.

He added: “I had made provision to spend a portion of my working week training Mischa. By week three Mischa had hit the ground running, was client facing and running her own project!“Interestingly Mischa joined the company in the midst of the pandemic, we hadn’t actually physically met until her first day. We hit it off immediately and now Mischa is an integral part of the company’s growth strategy.

“With having such a good experience, we then added another apprentice to the team soon after. It’s extremely rewarding to have apprentices in the organisation who are energetic, dynamic and keen to learn.”