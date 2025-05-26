A South Tyneside Councillor is calling for the North East Mayor to reserve bus service changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Susan Traynor, of the Cleadon Park and Harton Moor ward, is urging Kim McGuinness to step in and help reverse the decision to change the frequency of the number 12 bus service, which services the Lonnen area in Cleadon Park.

Cllr Traynor spoke out at a recent meeting of the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum, where she challenged transport executives about the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also highlighted the impact that it was having on the local residents that she represents.

A South Tyneside councillor is calling on Kim McGuinness, the North East Mayor, is step in over bus service changes, which are impacting The Lonnen. | Google Maps

The changes, which were made by operator Stagecoach, saw the number 12 go from a half hourly to an hourly service when they came into effect earlier this month.

Cllr Traynor states that the changes are impacting public transport access to services at The Nook and South Shields town centre.

She said: “The service 12 from South Shields Interchange to the Lonnen now operates an hourly rather than half hourly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Lonnen, is at the highest point of South Shields and is heavily populated by bungalows for the elderly and has one of the lowest car ownerships in the Borough.

“This decision has also had a detrimental effect on those residents who use the service to travel to work and is not acceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum agreed to invite the North East Combined Authority to examine the issue as a matter of urgency and to meet with the Forum to discuss their conclusion.

According to the Stagecoach website, the change to the number 12 bus service was carried out to reflect customers demands.

It stated: “To better reflect prevailing customer demands, Service 12 trips during Monday to Saturday daytimes will be revised to operate hourly, with some minor timing changes.

“Evening and Sunday trips remain unchanged, also operating hourly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.