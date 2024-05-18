Decision day set for new council homes development in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for new council homes in South Tyneside are set to go before councillors for decision next week.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee will rule on a council application for a site off Lizard Lane in the Marsden area.

The grassed site sits between Lizard Lane and Fallow Road and once housed a block of residential apartments which was later demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a planning application submitted last year, the plans would return homes to the site with 12 new properties proposed to be built and managed by the council.

This includes two two-bedroom houses and six three-bedroom houses, as well as four two-bedroom apartments split between ground-floor and first-floor spaces.

New council homes are proposed at a vacant site off Lizard Lane in the Marsden area. Photo: Google Maps.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the housing development would offer 100 per cent affordable rent.

It is understood that dedicated parking provision would be provided per dwelling, with each property having access to a private garden area, as well as vehicular access being taken from several points on Fallow Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme said this layout aims to avoid direct vehicular access from Lizard Lane, while responding to the sloped nature of the site and “maintaining the green character of the site to the perimeter”.

The plans also aim to “create a natural boundary from Lizard Lane to soften visual impact”, with the applicant retaining existing trees “wherever possible”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, five public representations were received either objecting or raising concerns.

Comments ranged from the loss of green space and the “negative effect” the new buildings would have on the area, to fears about wildlife impacts and parking pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a council report prepared ahead of next week’s decision-making meeting, South Tyneside Council planners have recommended the housing plan for approval.

A committee report states the site has been “identified as being surplus to requirements […] where its loss would not result in a material deficiency of open space provision in the wider general locality of the site”.

It was also noted that “acoustic glazing and ventilation measures” had been recommended for the new homes, as well as “acoustic fencing to the western edges of the proposed rear gardens closest to Lizard Lane”.

The council committee report adds: “In terms of the environmental impacts of the proposal in terms of loss of open space, mix of uses, tenure, sustainable buildings, security, crime or fear of crime, residential amenity, highways parking and refuse, flood risk and drainage, contaminated land, design and visual amenity and ecology, these have been assessed and they are not considered to give rise to any material harm, subject to the suggested planning conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In relation to tree loss, this would give rise to some residual harm, particularly in the short term, but a replacement tree planting and wider soft landscaping scheme has been proposed to mitigate that, and planning conditions are suggested in relation to that.

“In terms of the benefits, the proposal would boost housing supply (where there is currently under provision) on a site that is in a sustainable location, close to public transport and local shops.

“Furthermore, it is available for development and the emerging local [plan] […] has included it as a potential housing site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are matters that should be afforded significant weight in favour of the proposed development.

“In addition, the proposal would deliver a significant contribution towards meeting affordable housing need”.

A sustainability statement submitted to council planners added that each dwelling within the development would be fitted with roof-mounted solar PV panels to “provide a portion of renewable energy”.

Dwellings are also expected to benefit from secure cycle storage and electric vehicle charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the plans will be made by South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee on Monday, May 20.