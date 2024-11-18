Decision expected on plans for a former South Tyneside waste management site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision is due to be made on plans to convert a vacant industrial site into a parcel distribution business following an £8million “complete overhaul”.

Proposals were submitted to South Tyneside Council planning department earlier this year for the empty unit located at Simonside Industrial Estate in the Bede ward which was formerly home to Biffa, a waste management company.

The end user of the building has not been confirmed, however it is “understood it is intended the unit would be occupied by a parcel distribution company”.

The Shaftesbury Avenue site has been empty for “approximately three years” and currently consists of a large industrial warehouse with associated office, service yard, parking and some landscaping.

Applicant Kans and Kandy Property Ltd purchased the property in 2022 and have since invested £8 million into the building with a “complete overhaul” taking place, according to planning documents.

The former Biffa Unit, on the Simonside Industrial Estate. | Google Maps

This involved replacing all the previous cladding and roofing with much higher quality insulated material, while LED lighting and an air source heat pump have been installed.

The application also proposes the erection of a canopy which would be 85 metres long, 13 metres deep and around 6-7 metres in height, while also featuring “side closures” coloured to match the existing building cladding.

The proposals to allow the site to be used for storage and distribution are scheduled to go before the council’s planning committee on Monday (November 18), where officers are recommending the application is approved.

A report from planners states: “It is considered that the proposed use would be complimentary to other existing uses in the area and would therefore be an acceptable use within this locality.

“It is considered that the development would be acceptable in principle and would result in no demonstrable harm in terms of visual amenity, highway safety, residential amenity, biodiversity, drainage and flooding.”

As the end user has not been confirmed the number of people to be employed at the site has also not been detailed, however it is understood the proposed development would create “a significant number of jobs within the borough”, according to the report.

A planning statement submitted in support of the application said the proposals will bring an existing empty unit back into use and there are “no significant adverse impacts which would outweigh the benefits” of the development.

It added: “The site was formerly part of Biffa, however, has since been empty for several years where the current owner has invested heavily into the fabric of the building to improve the sustainability and efficiency.

“The site will continue to operate in a similar manner under an industrial use (storage and distribution) and will support the employment of over 100 people, therefore, supporting the local and regional growth and prosperity.”

No changes are proposed to the existing car parking on-site and it is proposed 38 cycle spaces be provided, while the access points from Shaftesbury Avenue would remain as existing.

The decision-making meeting will take place at 10am on Monday at South Shields Town Hall and is open to members of the public wishing to attend.