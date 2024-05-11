Demolition plans approved for former Temple Park Infants School site in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to demolish a former school site to potentially pave the way for housing have been given the green light.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the demolition of the former Temple Park Infants School.

The school building, which sits off Rubens Avenue in the borough’s Whiteleas ward, has not been used for education for years and has also been impacted by anti-social behaviour.

A demolition application from South Tyneside Council was submitted earlier this year seeking permission to demolish the site.

It is understood that the school buildings have been used for storage by the council but that this use is “no longer needed”.

The former Temple Park Infants School, in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

After considering the demolition application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on May 1, 2024.

The proposed demolition will include sequential techniques using hand tools, power tools, mechanical plant and a 360 excavator machine, according to planning documents.

A council decision report added that “dust, noise and vibration suppression methods would be used throughout the demolition works”, and that the property was “surplus to the council’s requirements”.

Council planning officers, in the decision report, confirmed demolition methods would be “appropriate” and that site restoration would be acceptable, “leaving the site in a tidy condition”.

Following the granting of planning permission, demolition work is expected to start on site in August, 2024, and could be completed by November, 2024.

South Tyneside Council have also confirmed that the site could be developed for housing in future, but that there are no “firm plans” at present.

A council spokesperson said: “The former Temple Park Infants School has been used by the council for storage for some time.

“That requirement is no longer needed and as such it is proposed to demolish the existing building, which is in a poor state of repair and attracts some anti-social behaviour.

“It is envisaged that the site will be developed for housing, however, there are no firm plans at present.”