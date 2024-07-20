Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to demolish a former religious building in South Tyneside have been submitted to borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council has made an application to its own planning department to bulldoze the former Jarrow Gospel Hall in Cambrian Street.

The building is situated close to Jarrow Spiritualist Church and Jarrow Focus and according to council documents, has been vacant for some time.

A council application form states the building is “surplus to the council’s requirements” and will be “demolished to make way for the future development of the site”.

The planning application adds: “The building will be demolished using sequential demolition techniques including the use of hand tools, power tools, mechanical plant and a 360 demolition excavator machine.”

It was also noted that “dust, noise and vibration suppression” measures would be implemented during the works, and that materials would be processed off-site for potential “recycling and re-use”.

Council planning documents state that, subject to approval, demolition is expected to start at the end of August this year and would conclude at the beginning of November.

For more information on the demolition proposals, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0413/24/DEM.