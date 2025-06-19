Final decision due on demolition plans for Durham Court tower block in Hebburn

Proposals to demolish a tower block and rehouse its elderly residents are to go before senior councillors once more next week for a final decision.

South Tyneside Council's Labour cabinet last month unanimously agreed to demolish Durham Court, the last remaining residential high-rise building in Hebburn.

The 18-storey block, which is for the over 55s, dates back to 1974 and has 111 flats, of which 70 are currently occupied, and "96 occupants reside in the building" with the majority aged over 65.

Durham Court, Hebburn | LDRS

However a valid call-in request was subsequently submitted by a number of opposition councillors for the decision to be referred to the council's overview and scrutiny coordinating and call-in committee.

A public meeting of the panel was held earlier this month where councillors examined the decision and unanimously agreed to refer the issue back to cabinet for reconsideration.

It has now been confirmed the matter of the future of Durham Court will go back before senior Labour councillors at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, June 25, for a final decision.

A council report states they must "reconsider the called-in item and in doing so, give consideration to the concerns" of the overview and scrutiny committee before coming to a verdict.

Councillors on the scrutiny panel voiced worries over issues including housing projections and how in rehousing all Durham Court residents it could delay appropriate properties being allocated for other vulnerable residents in the borough.

Additional worries were around the “viability and feasibility” of the £11.9million Hebburn Energy Centre - which heats Durham Court - and whether these issues had been fully considered.

Council reports previously noted Hebburn Energy Centre "was intended to deliver 320 tonnes of carbon savings annually" however "Durham Court represents approximately 62% of that overall carbon saving."

The panel also raised concerns around the lack of a consultation being held over the decision.

Three "engagement sessions" providing information to residents were held along with further drop-in sessions, which were "well attended" - however no formal "consultation" was carried out.

Officers said this was due to follow later as they "didn’t want to pre-empt any decision."

Concerns were also raised by the scrutiny panel around the lack of a specific environmental impact assessment to date relating to the potential demolition and disposal of materials.

In adopting a final decision, the cabinet must provide a written response to the scrutiny committee "setting out any reasoning for their decision and responding to the concerns raised."

The verdict will not be able to be subject to a further call-in request.

Council reports outline how the local authority has been looking at three options for the future of Durham Court, including direct investment, demolition, or sale or transfer to another housing provider.

This comes following surveys which found the building requires significant investment and modernisation.

In a report previously presented to cabinet, demolition was recommended as the "most economically advantageous option" at £6.6 million, made up of the demolition costs (£2.1 million), discounted rental loss over 30 years, ‘home loss payments’ to tenants and other factors.

The ruling cabinet had originally decided to demolish the building after taking into consideration a "range of complex factors, including financial and what is in the best interests of the tenants."

The decision-making cabinet meeting is scheduled to start at 4pm on Wednesday, June 25, at South Shields Town Hall and will be open to the public.