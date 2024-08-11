Flats plan approved for part of former HSBC Bank in South Shields town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert part of a former South Shields bank into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for 21 Fowler Street in the town, once known as the home of HSBC Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The banking chain announced plans to close its doors in Fowler Street last year as part of a series of structural changes at branches across the UK.

Plans submitted to council officials earlier this year aimed to convert part of the former bank into accommodation in the form of a seven-bedroom HMO and a self-contained studio flat.

The plans from applicant Mossmead Estates also included the partial conversion of the ground floor to “communal living accommodation” for the seven-bedroom HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement submitted to council officials earlier this year described the ex-bank site as a “visually appealing building worthy of retention” and confirmed “most of the ground floor” would remain for retail use.

Accommodation plans aimed to use the rear part of the building’s ground floor for a “common kitchen area, living area, cinema room and bicycle storage for the HMO units”.

The former HSBC bank on Fowler Street, in South Shields town centre. | Google Maps

The front of the building was proposed to remain as retail space, with the “main entrance and shop front windows on this prominent corner location remaining unaltered”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-bedroom studio flat was proposed with a “combined bedroom, kitchen and living area alongside a private ensuite”.

Meanwhile, the seven HMO units were planned across the remaining upper floors, each with their own private ensuite with a toilet, basin and shower.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, two public objections were received to the HMO use raising concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sue Stonehouse, Beacon and Bents ward councillor, also referenced a “historic issue with anti-social behaviour in Beach Road” in her consultation statement.

Cllr Stonehouse said she would be in favour of another HMO in the town, only if there were ‘action plans’ and sufficient support and management measures in place for tenants/service users.

During the planning application process, amended plans were submitted removing the sole ground floor HMO access into the building from the Denmark Centre as this is privately owned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, it is understood that access to the HMO will be taken via the rear of the building as well as through the retail unit.

After considering the amended planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 7, 2024.

A council decision report said the property is “on the local list of buildings of acknowledged architectural quality or historic significance” due to its “prominence on a corner plot, its scale and architectural interest with ornate detailing and features”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners said the proposed development was acceptable in terms of its “location (including the area’s character and nature), the ability of the property to accommodate it, highway safety, residential amenity, crime or fear of crime”.

It was also noted that the proposal “does not […] give rise to an unacceptable over concentration of HMO uses” and does not create a “sandwiching effect” where a dwelling is located between two HMOs.

Council planners said that no “direct evidence” had been identified “that the proposed use at this property either individually or cumulatively with other existing intensive housing uses in the area would be likely to generate, as a matter of fact, an unacceptable level of ASB (antisocial behaviour) or crime/fear or crime”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decision report added: “It is considered that the property is of a suitable size to accommodate the proposed use and is also acceptable in terms of impact on the residential amenity of residents in the surrounding locality.

“A condition has been proposed in this particular instance to restrict the number of occupants to the HMO element to seven people, as per the proposed scheme and where such a condition had also been suggested in the police designing out crime officer response”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s historic buildings officer also noted that “the bank vault, which is of heritage significance, is to remain in situ” and due to the lack of external building alterations, the HMO proposal would have a “neutral impact on this locally listed building”.

Developers previously said the scheme would see the “conversion of this former redundant bank to low-cost, high-quality residential accommodation” and would “increase the town centre population in a sustainable location”.

Although no on-site parking was proposed, applicants noted the site was in close proximity to bus and Metro services and would benefit from cycle parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds: “The proposal will have no additional adverse impact on the neighbouring commercial properties.

“In fact, the addition of new housing in this area will be a positive benefit to the local area and will provide much-needed footfall for local businesses”.

Under planning conditions, the HMO development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0210/24/FUL.