South Shields, Hebburn Town and Jarrow football clubs joined councillors and representatives from Show Racism the Red Card, including former Newcastle United striker Richard Offiong, ahead of Wear Red Day this Friday (October, 21) which encourages people to wear something red in support of the cause.

Show Racism the Red Card (SRtRC), the UK’s leading anti-racism education charity, uses the high-profile status of football and football players to help tackle prejudice and racial discrimination in society by hosting educational events with young people and adults.

The clubs united at the new 3G pitch adjacent to Perth Green Community Association which opened earlier this year to pledge their support for the campaign.

Left to right: Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities; Scott Oliver, Manager of Jarrow Football Club; Councillor Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety; Richard Offiong from SRtRC; Steve Camm, Foundation Manager at South Shields Football Club; Sue Schofield, SRtRC’s Education Team Manager, Vin Pearson, Chairman of Hebburn Town Football Club

To show the council’s support, South Shields Town Hall will also be lit up in the colour of the campaign.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, said: “We are absolutely committed to driving racism from our communities – there is simply no excuse for it.

“I would encourage everyone to wear red this Friday and commit to calling out prejudice and hate crime wherever they see it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Camm, Foundation Manager at South Shields Football Club added: “We know young people look up to football players as role models so it’s important that we get behind this initiative.”

Vin Pearson, Chairman of Hebburn Town Football Club said: “Racism has no place either on or off the pitch so it’s great that we can all come together to get this message across.

Scott Oliver, Manager of Jarrow Football Club said: “I’d encourage everyone to wear red this Friday. Together we can send a strong message that racism and discrimination in any form is unacceptable.”

Councillor Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety added: “We are a multiculturally diverse area and we are proud to have a long and successful record of working with Show Racism the Red Card.

Advertisement Hide Ad