In the letter to Rishi Sunak, the ex-Tory MP, spoke of his pride in “what we have achieved” during his time in office, saying he wanted to “do things differently” and “engage with the public in new ways” moving forward. He has been the MP for West Suffolk since 2010.

Mr Hancock, who served as the Government’s Health Secretary during the thick of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, was stripped of the Conservative Party whip in November after he signed up for ITV show I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! His three-week stint in the jungle was controversial and divided viewers, as well as his campmates in the Australian jungle.

He eventually finished the programme in third place behind Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in second place and Lioness Jill Scott, who won.

The MP resigned as Health Secretary in June 2021 after photographs of him kissing his now-partner Gina Coladangelo were published in the media. He was in breach of social distancing guidelines in place at the time of the incident – May 2021 – which said indoor mixing with people from other households was not allowed.

He and Ms Coladangelo, who are still together, were having an affair.

Mr Hancock’s memoir about “combatting the Covid-19 pandemic on a day-to-day basis” was released this week. In the Pandemic Diaries: The inside story of Britain's battle against Covid, the MP revealed that then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said “I will stand by you” as the details of his affair and the breaching of the guidelines were made public.

Matt Hancock confirmed on Wednesday, December 7 that he does not intend to stand for the Conservatives at the next election. Picture: Steve Reigate-WPA Pool/Getty Images.