Gazette readers say election pacts don't affect who people vote for

Readers have had their say on election pacts.

On Tuesday, November 12, in a social media poll we asked you: “Do election pacts make a difference to who people vote for?” and asked you to share your opinions in the comments.

An election pact is when a party or candidate reaches an agreement not to stand a candidate in a seat to give others a chance of winning it.

They have been happening among both pro and anti-Brexit lines in the UK but the majority readers have claimed that won’t affect who people vote for.

Out of the 451 readers who voted, 64% voted ‘no’ while 36% voted ‘yes.’

This is what you had to say.

Many readers headed to the comments to share who they would vote for.

Anne Shepherd said: “Depends on who.”

Tee McEvoy added: “Our votes don’t count apparently so why ask us?”

Elsewhere, readers shared their thoughts on why it does affect who the public vote for.

John Palmer said: “Daft poll really. If you normally vote for a party that doesn’t field a candidate then of course it changes your normal choice.”

Robert Rain added: “It's a cheap way of manipulating votes and shouldn't be allowed.”

David Williams agreed: “Dirty tricks at work trying to manipulate the voting laws. Shouldn't allow it. Even playing field is all we ask.”