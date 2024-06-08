General election 2024: Full list of candidates standing to be an MP in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full list of candidates standing in the 2024 general election in South Tyneside has been confirmed.

Voters across the UK will be heading to the polls on Thursday, July 4, to have their say in the 2024 general election.

This year’s election will see two parliamentary constituencies contested here in South Tyneside.

The borough’s electorate will be choosing a Member of Parliament for South Shields and the newly formed Jarrow and Gateshead East constituency.

A full list of candidates standing in South Tyneside in the 2024 general election has been confirmed. Photo: National World.

Here is the full list of candidates who are standing for election in South Tyneside:

Jarrow and Gateshead East

Lynda Alexander (Reform).

Mark Conway (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom ADF).

Nic Cook (Green).

Jack Gebhard (Conservative).

Jamie Rickleton (Liberal Democrat).

South Shields

Jonathan Aibi (Liberal Democrat).

David Francis (Green).

Stephen Holt (Reform).

Ahmed Khan (Independent).

Craig Robinson (Conservative).

Ahead of polling day on July 4, South Tyneside Council is urging residents in South Tyneside to ensure that they are registered to vote.

If you are not registered to vote, then you will be unable to take part in the 2024 general election.

Residents have until midnight on Tuesday, June 18, to ensure that they are on the electoral register.

Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Once registered, voters will need a valid form of photo ID to be able to cast their vote.