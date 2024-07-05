General election 2024: Full list of results for South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour have held both seats in South Tyneside - this is how residents voted in the borough.

Just after 1am on Friday, July 5, it was confirmed that Labour had maintained its hold of both parliamentary seats in South Tyneside.

Both Emma Lewell-Buck and Kate Osborne were re-elected in their respective seats of South Shields and Jarrow and Gateshead East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of votes cast in the South Shields constituency was 36,912 (54%) and in the Jarrow and Gateshead East constituency, there were 36,813 cast (52%).

This is the full list of results for both South Tyneside constituencies. | National World

This is the full list of results for both constituencies in South Tyneside:

South Shields

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour): 15,122

Stephen Holt (Reform UK): 8,469

Ahmed Khan (Independent): 2,270

Jonathan Aibi (Liberal Democrats): 1,402

Craig Robinson (Conservative): 4,128

David Francis (Green Party): 5,433

Jarrow and Gateshead East

Kate Osborne (Labour): 18,856

Mark Conway (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom): 502

Jamie Rickelton (Liberal Democrats): 1,740

Jack Gebhard (Conservative): 3,354

Nic Cook (Green Party): 2,384