General election 2024: Full list of results for South Tyneside
Just after 1am on Friday, July 5, it was confirmed that Labour had maintained its hold of both parliamentary seats in South Tyneside.
Both Emma Lewell-Buck and Kate Osborne were re-elected in their respective seats of South Shields and Jarrow and Gateshead East.
The number of votes cast in the South Shields constituency was 36,912 (54%) and in the Jarrow and Gateshead East constituency, there were 36,813 cast (52%).
This is the full list of results for both constituencies in South Tyneside:
South Shields
Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour): 15,122
Stephen Holt (Reform UK): 8,469
Ahmed Khan (Independent): 2,270
Jonathan Aibi (Liberal Democrats): 1,402
Craig Robinson (Conservative): 4,128
David Francis (Green Party): 5,433
Jarrow and Gateshead East
Kate Osborne (Labour): 18,856
Mark Conway (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom): 502
Jamie Rickelton (Liberal Democrats): 1,740
Jack Gebhard (Conservative): 3,354
Nic Cook (Green Party): 2,384
Lynda Alexander (Reform): 9,892
