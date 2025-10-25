The leader of the Green Party has paid a visit to South Tyneside.

Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green Party, paid a visit to South Shields on Saturday, October 25, are part of a wider campaign tour across the North East.

Mr Polanski met with Green Party members in the borough before heading off to member with local business owners and members of the public in the seaside town.

Since becoming the Green Party leader on September 2, the Salford-born politician has overseen a huge surge in the polls for the party and his popularity was evident among members in South Tyneside.

When speaking to the Shields Gazette, Mr Polanski highlighted that the Green Party is all about fostering a sense of community in local areas across the country.

Zack Polanski with Green Party members in South Tyneside. | National World

He said: “It’s been amazing to be in South Tyneside - the whole political project is all about community and not about what happens from the top down.

“This is about people gathering together in their communities and saying ‘we deserve better than this’.

“There is mass inequality right throughout England and Wales but particularly in the North East where you have luxury houses that no one is living in alongside mass poverty and deprivation.

“And it doesn’t have to be that way, that is the result of political choices so we are here today with the community to say ‘lets make different political choices’.

“What has been noticeable is the amount of people saying ‘they are feeling hope again’ and I think the reason why people are feeling that is because people are feeling their own agency and power.

“Again, it isn’t about politicians making decisions for them but about genuine community engagement where people are coming together to make sure they have a library, a beautiful green space, the air is clean and that we demand that our bills are lower and the price of food not being so expensive.”

Despite South Tyneside Council’s next round of local elections not being until May 2025, Mr Polanski explained that he ‘gets’ why people would be looking to vote for Reform but urged voters in the borough to consider looking at what the Green Party can offer to them.

He added: “We’re a while away from the local elections in May but these are a huge set of local elections, both for ensuring that people have the right representation across the region and also for what it says to the Labour Government.

“They are constantly worrying about and appeasing the right and Reform so I want to make sure that the Green Party are getting increasingly into a place where Labour are more worried about losing seats to the left than they are to Reform - and I think we are starting to do that.

“What I’d say to people who are thinking about voting Reform is look, I get it.

“If you’re worried about the fact we’ve had 14 years of Tory underinvestment and then voted Labour because you wanted change, you’ve probably noticed that there hasn’t been much change.

“So if you’re worried about the lack of council homes, your ability to get an NHS or dentist appointment or have the feeling that this country is broken - then I get it, you’re right on all of those counts.

“But those problems are not caused by migrants or people of colour, they come from multi-millionaires and billionaires.

“If Reform can rocket through the polls with the politics of hate, division and despair, then there is no reason why the Green Party won’t continue to start rocketing through the polls with the politics of hope, community and unity because that’s what we’re about.”