Independent Police and Crime Commissioner candidate set to visit South Shields to answer questions
An independent candidate standing in the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election is coming to South Shields.
Georgina Hill will be at the Red Hackle pub on Perth Avenue at 11am on Saturday, July 6. She will address the meeting and will also answer any questions that local residents might wish to ask her.
The election was sparked by Labour’s Dame Vera Baird QC standing down from the role to become the new national Victims’ Commissioner last month.
Miss Hill is from Berwick upon Tweed and sits on Northumberland County Council, where she is also as an independent councillor.
She also chairs the council’s audit committee, has previously had run-ins with both Dame Vera and Chief Constable Winton Keenan over her accusations of politicisation of the police force.
Coun Hill was previously a member of the Conservative Party and worked for Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, but resigned from her job after a row at a Rothbury Parish Council meeting.
The PCC election will be held in some regions on Thursday, July 18. Dame Vera has held the position since she was first elected in November 2012, then again in May 2016.
Another Northumberland County Councillor standing is Alnwick member, Coun Robbie Moore, who was previously revealed as the Conservative candidate to run against Labour’s Kim McGuinness, a Newcastle councillor and cabinet member, and Lib Dem Jonathan Wallace, who is leader of the opposition on Gateshead Council.