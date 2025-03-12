Plans to convert a Jarrow pub site into a children’s day nursery have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 14 Walter Street in the borough’s Primrose ward.

The building is described as Johnnie’s Bar in the official planning listing but the site is also known as the former Golden Lion Public House.

Johnnie's Bar, Walter Street, Jarrow, could be turned into a children's nursery | Google/LDRS

New plans from company Once-Upon-A-Tyne Ltd aim to change the use of the building from a public house and manager’s flat to a “day nursery and ancillary accommodation”.

This includes “ground floor extensions and the enlargement of the car park”, according to a submitted planning application.

The planning application states the site is “currently vacant” and notes 10 car parking spaces are proposed, with an increase of four spaces compared to current parking provision.

Applicants added that eight full-time jobs and 12 part-time roles were proposed for the nursery development, and that proposed opening hours would be 7.15am to 6pm throughout the week.

Proposed floor plans also indicate how the pub space would be converted under the new nursery use, if it is approved by South Tyneside Council.

This includes separate areas for children aged 0-2 and 2-3 on the ground floor, along with office space, toilets, staff and changing areas and a kitchen.

Meanwhile, plans for the first floor include an area for children aged-3-5, toilets, a kitchen with a ‘food lift’, storage and a potential “management suite”.

An “outdoor play area” is also proposed near the proposed extended car park.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until April 1, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0527/24/FUL