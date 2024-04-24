Jarrow MP calls on government to end the ‘Gay Tax’ for same-sex couples wanting to start a family
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Member of Parliament for Jarrow, Kate Osborne, has questioned the government over ending the ‘Gay Tax’ that same-sex couples face when looking to start a family.
The ‘Gay Tax’ refers to same-sex couples having to pay thousands of pounds before they can have access to fertility treatment via the NHS.
The NHS will fund in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for heterosexual couples who have been unsuccessful in trying for a baby for at least two years - with the couples having to meet other criteria such as age and weight.
Same-sex couples must also demonstrate their infertility before the NHS will fund IVF treatment.
But in order to do this, they must pay privately for between three to 12 rounds of artificial insemination.
Ms Osborne put the issue to the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, who was standing in for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, April 24.
The Jarrow MP said: “This week marks the fifth Lesbian Visibility Week, founded by my good friend, publisher of Diva Magazine, Linda Riley.
“This comes at a time when LGBTQIA women are being let down by this government, and nowhere more so than their failure to remove the financial burdens that same-sex couples face when accessing IVF.
“My constituents Holly and Leanne, like so many others, have been priced out of having a family.
“So will the Deputy Prime Minister commit to finally ending this ‘Gay Tax’ for same-sex couples who want to start a family?”
The Deputy PM responded: “I would dispute the honourable lady’s characterisation of this government’s record in this area.
“It was actually this government that introduced marriage for same-sex couples and passed the Turing Law.
“Now she raises an important point, which I’m happy to take up with the Health Secretary, but the overall record of this government is an excellent one.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the PMQs session, the Jarrow MP criticised Mr Dowden for not committing to ending the ‘Gay Tax’.
The post stated: “Govt promised me six months ago to end 'Gay Tax' for LGBTQ+ couples looking to start a family. “They have not. “There are huge financial barriers in place for same-sex couples & a postcode lottery for services. “At PMQ I asked Deputy PM to commit to ending the gay tax - he did not.”