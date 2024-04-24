Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Member of Parliament for Jarrow, Kate Osborne, has questioned the government over ending the ‘Gay Tax’ that same-sex couples face when looking to start a family.

The ‘Gay Tax’ refers to same-sex couples having to pay thousands of pounds before they can have access to fertility treatment via the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS will fund in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for heterosexual couples who have been unsuccessful in trying for a baby for at least two years - with the couples having to meet other criteria such as age and weight.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

Same-sex couples must also demonstrate their infertility before the NHS will fund IVF treatment.

But in order to do this, they must pay privately for between three to 12 rounds of artificial insemination.

Ms Osborne put the issue to the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, who was standing in for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jarrow MP said: “This week marks the fifth Lesbian Visibility Week, founded by my good friend, publisher of Diva Magazine, Linda Riley.

“This comes at a time when LGBTQIA women are being let down by this government, and nowhere more so than their failure to remove the financial burdens that same-sex couples face when accessing IVF.

“My constituents Holly and Leanne, like so many others, have been priced out of having a family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So will the Deputy Prime Minister commit to finally ending this ‘Gay Tax’ for same-sex couples who want to start a family?”

The Deputy PM responded: “I would dispute the honourable lady’s characterisation of this government’s record in this area.

“It was actually this government that introduced marriage for same-sex couples and passed the Turing Law.

“Now she raises an important point, which I’m happy to take up with the Health Secretary, but the overall record of this government is an excellent one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the PMQs session, the Jarrow MP criticised Mr Dowden for not committing to ending the ‘Gay Tax’.