Jarrow MP slams Tory 'leadership campaigns and empty slogans' as she continues summer tour to canvass voters

The House of Commons is currently shut down for its annual summer recess.

Osborne, who took over the South Tyneside seat at the 2019 general election, has used the absence of usual business to take in all 10 of the local authority wards which make up the constituency.

And she is hoping to get more insights into the public’s priorities before she returns to Westminster next month.

“Over the recess, I think it is so important as an MP to get out around the constituency as much as I can,” she said.

“People are under enormous pressure with a cost of living crisis and every day pressures and I am determined to ensure people know I am on their side.

“The gap in regional inequality has widened and we see more families pushed into poverty every month - the Tories don't care if families and towns in the North are struggling, they're preoccupied with leadership campaigns and empty slogans.

“I will focus on supporting constituents across South Tyneside and Gateshead throughout the summer.”

The Jarrow MP has already help six sessions with the public since the start of her “summer tour”.

And she still has four more to go:

*Tuesday, August 23 - Fellgate and Hedworth ward – 9.30 – 11am, outside Fellgate Metro Station

*Tuesday, August 23 - Primrose ward – noon - 1.30pm, Jarrow Town Hall, Grange Road, Jarrow

*Wednesday, August 24 – Hebburn North ward – 9.30 – 11am, Hebburn Central, Glen Street, Hebburn

*Wednesday, August 24 – Monkton ward – noon – 1.30pm, Lukes Lane Community Association, Marine Drive, Hebburn

As well as sharing concerns for the constituency and the rest of the country, voters will also be able to fill in the a survey at the drop-in sessions.

Parliament has five recesses every year when no formal business is conducted by the House of Commons.

The current summer recess started on July 21 and will run until September 5, followed by another recess for the political party conference season from September 22 – October 17.