Labour investigates historic complaint of alleged sexual harassment made against Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn

A complaint of alleged sexual harassment made against Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn is being investigated by Labour Party officials.

The Gazette understands the allegation is historic and concerns an alleged event 14 years ago.

The Labour Party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with Party rules and procedures. Labour Party Spokesman

The complaint has previously gone through party processes but it is understood that additional witness testimony has come to light, which Labour is investigating.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with Party rules and procedures.

“We are determined to challenge and overturn sexual harassment and misogyny within politics and across society as a whole.”

The Labour Party recently launched a new Sexual Harassment Policy and Procedure, which means that, for the first time, independent specialists will be involved in investigations, gathering evidence from the complainant and giving advice on how the investigation should proceed.

Mr Hepburn, 59, has been MP for Jarrow since 1997 and was returned at the last General Election with a majority of more than 17,000.

The Gazette has contacted Mr Hepburn’s office for comment.