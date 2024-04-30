Local elections 2024: Everything you need to know before polling day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in South Tyneside will be heading to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, as part of the 2024 Local Elections.

Voters will be electing a mayor for the newly created North East Combined Authority, a new Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and 18 local councillors to represent them on South Tyneside Council.

Before the polls open later this week, Jonathan Tew, South Tyneside Council’s Returning Officer, is asking members of the public to be aware of what they need to do ahead of voting.

He said: “We want to make sure that everyone who is registered to vote knows how to cast their vote on May 2.

“Putting a cross in a box may seem simple, but there are a number of things that voters need to consider to be able to vote in the upcoming elections.

“Voting in a polling station has changed for everyone. Voters need to show photo ID at the polling station before being given a ballot paper.

“There will also be some first-time voters particularly among our young people who may be unsure what to do.

“Every single vote counts, therefore we want everyone to feel comfortable and confident in exercising their right to vote.

“We would encourage people to consider the information and guidance available about the voting process beforehand, so they know what to do on the day.”

This is everything you need to know so you can vote in the 2024 Local Elections:

What will happen when I go to vote?

Polling stations across the borough will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, May 2.

Registered voters should have been sent a poll card to their address, which will give details of the location of their polling station - voters can only vote at the place specified on their poll card.

When arriving at the polling station, voters will be given three ballot papers (one for each election) and they will be only able to vote for one candidate on each ballot paper.

Voters must have photo ID to take with them to the polling station. They can used expired ID as long as the picture still looks like them.

South Tyneside Council is asking residents to be plan when they are casting their votes due to there being three elections being held on May 2 so voting will take longer than usual.

Those in the queue at 10pm will be able to vote but anyone arriving after 10pm will miss out.

What happens if I’ve got a postal vote?

Those who have opted for a postal vote must make sure that votes are returned by 10pm on Thursday, May 2.

If you have not had time to post your vote before polling day, you can hand it in at any polling station in South Tyneside.

Anyone handing in postal votes at a polling station will need to complete a postal vote return form and are limited by law to handing in their own, plus the votes of up to five other people, per election.

Political campaigners cannot handle postal votes for other voters who are not close relatives, or someone for who they provide regular care.

Any postal votes that are handed in without a completed form, that exceed the legal hand in limit, or arrive after 10pm on May 2 will not be counted.

What about proxy voting?

If anyone has appointed a proxy, they need to make sure the proxy is able to vote at the polling station on their behalf.

Proxy voters are advised that they must take their own photo ID with them to the polling station.

How does presenting your photo ID work?

When arriving at the polling station, staff will check your ID before issuing you with a ballot paper.

Voters should take original ID with them and make sure that the photo is a good likeness in order to avoid being rejected.

If you have changed your name recently and the name on your poll card is different to your ID, then you should take a copy of your name change document, such as a marriage certificate or deed poll.

If you can’t find your photo ID on polling day or have a medical emergency, or their occupation, service or employment means they cannot go to the polling station, and you only become aware of that fact after 5pm on Wednesday 24 April, may be entitled to appoint an emergency proxy.

Voters can apply for an emergency proxy up until 5pm on polling day by contacting South Tyneside Council’s Elections Team directly on 0191 424 7230.

On arriving at the polling station, voters can ask for their ID to be checked in private, with privacy screens available in every polling station for their purpose.

How do I fill in the ballot paper?

Once you have been given your ballot papers, you need to take them into a polling booth so that no one can see the vote.

Voters should read the ballot papers carefully for instructions on how to vote.

You need to make sure that you mark the ballot papers according to the instructions and do not write anything else on the papers or the votes might not be counted.

Voters can use a pen or a pencil to fill in their ballot paper.

If you make a mistake on the ballot paper, voters must make their intended vote clear so that it will be counted.

As long as the paper has not been put in the ballot box, polling staff can issue a replacement ballot paper if needed.

Once you have made your vote, fold the ballot paper in half and put in in the ballot box.

I have a disability, can I get help with voting?

Any voters with a disability can ask the Presiding Officer for help and can mark the ballot paper if needed; or ask someone else over the age of 18 to help.

Those with a visual impairment can ask for a large print copy of the ballot papers, a braille voting device that allows them to vote on their own in secret, an audio device that contains a recording of the candidate’s names and description as listed on the ballot papers, a magnifying glass, or they can use a magnifying app on their own mobile phone.

Additional lighting will be provided in an accessible polling booth.

Can I post on social media?

Social media is a great way of letting family and friends know that you have voted and to encourage them to do the same thing.

Posting photos of voters before they go in or after they leave the polling station can be published on social media.

However, posting pictures that are taken inside the polling station could be against the law.