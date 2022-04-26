Meet the candidates for Biddick and All Saints for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Biddick and All Saints ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Mark Auton (Conservative Party candidate)

I’m Mark Auton and I’m delighted to be the Conservative Party candidate for Biddick and All Saints.

I have grown up in South Tyneside and I know it’s a great place to live and work.

As a young person though, I know how difficult it can be to find good opportunities locally.

This is why we need to make South Tyneside a better place to do business and to attract good employers offering skilled jobs to our area.

I would be an ambassador for the borough and would work with the government to ensure South Tyneside is not left behind and is levelled up.

I would also be an active councillor for Biddick and All Saints and make sure that I’m regularly in touch with residents and will do my best to make sure local issues are dealt with.

Please put a cross in Mark’s box on Thursday, May 5.

I am Katharine Maxwell and I am very pleased to have been given this opportunity on May 5 to represent the residents of Biddick and All Saints on South Tyneside Council.

I am married with one daughter and I am employed as a pharmacy technician in the primary health sector.

I have previous experience of being a councillor so I know how to speak out for the residents of Biddick and All Saints.

If elected I promise to hold ward surgeries and to continue to deliver regular newsletters to keep Biddick and All Saints residents informed of my work.

I’m hardworking, committed and passionate about improving the area we live in.

I still live in the Biddick Hall and All Saints ward and grew up in Shaw Avenue.

As a 41-year-old married mother I understand the issues our ward faces and will always push for better.

Our ward has been left behind, I’ll be a strong voice in the council chamber to get the best.

As a councillor I will:

*Listen to residents and act upon issues of local concern

*Challenge environmentally destructive initiatives and projects

*Tackle anti social behaviour