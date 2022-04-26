Meet the candidates for Boldon Colliery for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Boldon Colliery ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Peter Collins (Green Party)

I’ve always regarded myself as a colliery person and proud of my heritage. I live just up the road.

I will work hard for all residents, listening to concerns and acting quickly and appropriately to the best of my abilities.

In recent years your voice has been ignored and your vote counted as a given.

A vote for a Green councillor will not be a wasted vote but a vote that will open up opportunities and help foster pride in the community.

We can and will make a difference. I will work hard for the people of Boldon Colliery and the planet we all live on.

Simon Oliver (Independent)

My name is Simon oliver, Boldon born and bred.

I’m standing as an independent candidate to allow the residents of Boldon to be involved and have more influence and say on all decisions made for the ward.

Last year over 4.5k voters did not vote.

Labour lost five seats last year.

People are now becoming aware being independent and breaking away from party politics has much better prospects and hope of a brighter future.

I’m asking for one opportunity, I have energy and enthusiasm to make a positive impact for our ward, please make the time to VOTE – INDEPENDENT on May 5 at your polling station.

Vincent Richardson (The North East Party)

My name is Vincent Richardson, I am representing the North East Party, fighting for well paid jobs, opportunities for all, reducing crime and improving education for South Tyneside and the region.

Achieved by getting proper funding for the North East from the government and bringing decision making back to the region.

I am a local man brought up and worked locally, I have run my own successful business for a number of years.

I am happily married with a family, and I am now semi-retired with a proven track record of hard work.

I have been so pleased with the warm welcome I have received on the doorstep, speaking to residents, finding out the issues that if the council only listened to residents, would improve residents’ lives.

I pledge to not only serve local people to the best of my ability, but the whole of South Tyneside.

Alison Strike (Labour Party)

I’m proud to have been selected as the Labour candidate for the Boldon Colliery ward.

I was born, educated and live in Boldon.

For many years I have campaigned for many housing, educational, planning and social and environmental improvements which are now evident across the ward.

I’m an active member of the Boldon Community Association Management Committee and Sports Club, a member of the Governing Board on Boldon School and more recently secretary for the Boldon Colliery Heritage Group.

If I am re-elected I would continue to hold weekly surgeries to listen to your concerns, champion our green space areas and parks, and support community groups with grant applications.

Donald Wood (Conservative Party Candidate)

(No picture provided)

My name is Donald Wood.

As the candidate for Boldon Colliery I shall work tirelessly to represent you and your issues at council level.

I will fight to reduce council tax contributions while maximising the share of public funds available to Boldon Colliery ward.

I will also concentrate my efforts to reduce the needless building on greenfield sites while increasing the population of trees and hedgerows as a way of contributing to our environment.

I will work hard and be a visible councillor for this ward and will listen to your views and fight for them in the council chamber.

My other priorities are improving our town centre, making it more business friendly and also cracking down on anti-social behaviour around Boldon Colliery, this includes everything from vandalism to fly tipping and anti-social driving on our roads.