Meet the candidates for Hebburn South for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hebburn South ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Brian Goodman (Independent)

I’m a candidate who’s always lived and worked locally.

This is the third time I’ve stood for our town and was absolutely bowled over by the support I got last time, but this time I’d like to go even better and help make our borough fairer for the people of Hebburn.

The only people to hold our borough to account is the independents.

For far too long we’ve needed more access and transparency to the goings on in the council.

Angela Lamonte (Labour Party)

I’m Angela Lamonte, born and raised in Hebburn South where I’m standing as your Labour candidate.

I attended Clegwell before graduating Northumbria University obtaining chartered housing membership.

I’m an active member in my community and governor at Keelman’s School and a strong believer in social justice and equality.

Spending most of my working life delivering public services for South Tyneside Council and more recently in voluntary advocacy and support work, means that I understand how to be your voice in local government and ensure that what matters to you is delivered.

Vote Angela Lamonte for Hebburn South.

Tia Sinclair (Conservative Party candidate)

My name is Tia Sinclair, and I am delighted to be your candidate in Hebburn South.

Residents of Hebburn South have told me they don’t want the same old narrative of Labour.

Voting Conservative on May 5 will allow us to hold Labour accountable and open up the opportunity to give a voice back to the community.

Having lived in the area my entire life, I understand the issues that matter most to the community.

I am committed to fighting for better council services, cooperating closely with public services, the police and elected Police and Crime Commissioner to ensure a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour.

I will question how your money is spent, giving you council tax that’s value for money.

Vote smart, vote Conservative on Thursday, May 5, to get your voices heard.

Colin Tosh (Green Party)

I work as a researcher in Environmental Science at the University of Newcastle and am married with two young children.

If elected, I will work to maintain strong public health services and transport.

I believe in supporting small business because small business serves the local community and profits stay within the local community.

I will also prioritise the safeguarding and development of green and leisure spaces to improve the quality of life for residents.

Vote Green on May 5 for a strong, independent voice for Hebburn South.