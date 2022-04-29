Meet the candidates for Monkton for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Monkton ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Rhiannon Curtis (Green Party)

A vote for the Greens is a vote for a fresh approach and a strong voice on the council, one that is willing to stand up for you, and for South Tyneside.

For too long, poor decisions by the Labour council went unchallenged.

Greens are now the second largest party represented in the town hall – putting forward positive ideas which work for our communities and challenging poor decisions made by the ruling group.

The best Labour can offer is the situation we’re in now, but we believe South Tyneside can do better – more of the same isn’t good enough. We all know it.

Vote for something different. Something better. Vote Green.

Paul Dean (Labour Party)

I’m proud to have been selected as the Labour candidate for the Monkton ward.

I feel I could use my vast knowledge and experience working in the private and public sector as a quantity surveyor and working as a housing officer and contract manager as well as being a senior parliamentary assistant.

I will be prepared to be your local voice in the Monkton ward and take up any burning issues on your behalf.

I would make myself available to you by holding regular surgeries and walkabouts to listen to all your concerns and try my utmost to improve our local neighbourhood.

Simon Salloway (Conservative Party candidate)

(No candidate picture provided)

I’m Simon Salloway and I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Monkton, the ward in which I live.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny of our council.

Marian Stead, Independent

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly and an attractive place to visit.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre as well as better public transport links.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council services are efficiently provided, giving you value for money.

My name is Marian Stead and I am an independent candidate for the Monkton ward in Jarrow.

I have lived in the ward for 33 years now and I’m standing because I feel that many people that live in the ward want change.

I want to help people by representing them, and not representing the view of a political party.

I have been told by individual residents that they feel their concerns are not acted upon by the local authority and their frustration and anger at times is evident.

I do realise that there are situations [which] prevent the council from complying with a resident’s wishes and therefore can’t be granted.