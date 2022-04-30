Meet the candidates for Primrose for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Primrose ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Kevin Alderson (Green Party)

I’m a reflexologist and have my clinic at Jarrow Civic Hall on Ellison Street.

I believe it is important to support local businesses so I often frequent the cafes and shops in town.

I am standing for Primrose as I believe there should be a Green voice representing the ward within the council.

Apart from standing up for the environment, I will endeavour to scrutinise the proposals and behaviour of the ruling party to ensure that they deliver value for money for ward residents, and that they act in accordance with local government rules and conduct at all times.

John Robertson (Independent)

I would like to ask the residents of Primrose / Central Jarrow and Hill Park to please consider voting for me John Robertson as your independent councillor.

Primrose has previously voted for two excellent independent councillors, Paul Milburn and Dave Kennedy and if you vote for me on Thursday, May 5, your ward could have three independent councillors representing you.

During my previous term as an independent councillor I gained vast knowledge of the workings of this council and it would be an honour and a privilege to represent you whilst making your priorites, my priorities.

Residents deserve to have honest and transparent councillors representing them.

Please vote Robertson Independent on Thursday, May 5.

Moira Smith (Labour and Co-operative Party)

As a Primrose ward Labour councillor I am proud to have been improving the area since 2013 by listening to and working with local residents to identify any problems and to find solutions.

By attending the Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forums I have secured funding for numerous and varied schemes throughout the ward such as verge hardening to alleviate parking problems.

Working as a member of the Jarrow Festival Committee we are busy making plans for the festival at the end of May.

If I am re-elected as your Labour Councillor in May I shall be able to work for the benefit of ALL the people in the Primrose ward.

Margaret Snowling (Conservative Party candidate)

My name is Margaret Snowling.

I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Primrose.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition to scrutinise Labour’s grip on our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business-friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent.