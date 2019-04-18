Meet the candidates for Simonside and Rekendyke standing in the South Tyneside Council elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Simonside and Rekendyke ward candidates have say:

Peter James Bristow (Green Party)

South Tyneside has been done a disservice by a political establishment that, facing no opposition, has become unaccountable to the people it is supposed to represent.

This cannot continue. South Tyneside deserves better.

If I’m elected on the 2nd May, the people of Simonside and Rekendyke can rest assured that their voices will be heard.

Green councillors, unlike Labour councillors, aren’t constrained by party hierarchy and are free to act in the best interests of the community by taking on board views and concerns of residents to help revitalise our town and save our vital health and social services.

Judith Helen Taylor (Labour Party)

First-time candidate Judith is no stranger to speaking up for people.

As an active trade unionist for the Usdaw union, Judith has represented workers for over 18 years.

Judith has lived in Simonside and Rekendyke for 26 years, has a grown-up family and works as a sales assistant at Newcastle International Airport.

She has also been active in the local community, serving as a governor on Lord Blyton School, and is a volunteer for the British Heart Foundation.

If elected, Judith would represent the people of Simonside and Rekendyke with honesty and integrity at all times and her main interest would be housing.

Cameron James White (Conservative Party - no picture supplied)

My name is Cameron White.

I’m 19 years old and I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Simonside and Rekendyke.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny to Labour’s grip of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

