Meet the candidates for the Whitburn and Marsden ward for the South Tyneside Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the Whitburn and Marsden ward.

Trevor Reid Sewell (Green Party)

It’s my hope to represent the people of Whitburn and Marsden, promoting the will of all of the people, not the few in town planning departments or board rooms of property developers.

For so long now the wishes of the people of Whitburn have been ignored with developments that nobody wants or needs.

It’s time for a new type of politics, a new way of reflecting a community’s needs and aspirations.

As individuals we don’t have influence on what’s going on in the wider world but we can make a difference to the common environment in which we live.

Adam Lou Stewart (Conservative Party)

I have the absolute pleasure to be standing for Whitburn and Marsden, one of the most beautiful parts of South Tyneside.

As your councillor I’d make sure to bring a new style of thinking and level of scrutiny to our Labour-dominated council.

We, as a party, want to join new devolution deals that allow us access to central government money to put your taxes back into the community; make it easier for small, local businesses to open up and bring new life to our region; scrap local parking charges and, focus on regenerating all aspects of our community.

Joyce Welsh (Labour and Co-operative Party)

As candidate for Whitburn and Marsden I’m involved in working not just for the Labour Party but most importantly for the Whitburn and Marsden Ward and the communities I have served for many years.

I have always wanted to make a difference both as an individual and working as part of a team whether it be as a Labour Party member or as a councillor working on behalf of those who don’t have a voice.

I want to give them that voice.Being your candidate would give me that chance.

Charles Frederick McKenzie-Smith (UKIP)

(No statement or picture provided)