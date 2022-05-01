Meet the candidates for West Park for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the West Park ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Moyra Day (Conservative Party candidate)

My name is Moyra Day.

I’m genuinely honoured to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for West Park, an area which has so much potential but has been held back.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business-friendly.

Andrew Guy, Green Party

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent and that you get both value for money for your taxes and that the provision of council services is both efficient and beneficial for your area.

Andrew Guy (Green Party)

Masuda Rahman, Labour Party

For the past year, I have been working hard to ensure that I address the issues in West Park at a council level.

I have been tackling the parking issues in our ward, working with the police on the rising levels of serious crime, as well as littering, signposting, and offering support.

I have a proven track record for putting residents before party politics, and I will always ensure that residents of our ward have a powerful and amplified voice whilst ensuring proper democracy, transparency, and conduct are followed by all corners of the council chamber, myself included.

Masuda Rahman (Labour Party)

I’m delighted to introduce myself as your Labour Party candidate for the West Park ward.

I’m young, dynamic and full of energy.

I’m a fresh new voice, with a vision of hope, for a better, fairer and improved tomorrow.

I will work to achieve the best for you.

I’m a British Bangladeshi raised and educated in the heart of South Shields.

I graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Biomedical Science from Northumbria University which led me into a career with the NHS.

I was proud to serve the NHS as a frontline worker during the pandemic.

Your vote will help me ensure that all residents have access to good quality healthcare, housing, skills, employment and deliver a first-class education for our children.

Please give me your support in the local election on May 5, 2022.