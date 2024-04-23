Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Fellgate and Hedworth ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Fellgate and Hedworth ward, from left: Nicola Cook, Audrey Fay-Huntley and Tony Roberts.

Nicola Alison Cook (Green Party):

“I’m committed to making South Tyneside a fair and more equal place for us to live, work and play.

“As a parent and disabled person, I am passionate about fair access to work and housing, and community health and wellbeing.

“We deserve to have clean air, and access to green spaces and to leave a healthy planet for future generations.

“As a Green Party candidate, I can be a positive voice for our community and make sure local people’s voices are heard on the issues important to them, such as the community-led Save the Fellgate Green Belt campaign.

“Voting Green can make a massive difference to our community.”

Ian Jason Diamond (Independent):

There was no picture or statement provided following the Gazette’s request.

Audrey Elizabeth Fay-Huntley (Labour and Co-operative Party):

“I’m honoured to be selected again to stand as your Labour candidate for the Fellgate and Hedworth ward in this election.

“It has been a privilege and honour to represent you in the ward I was brought up on and proud to still live here.

“I am a trustee of Hedworthfield CA, a school governor at Fellgate Primary School.

“I am a cabinet member with responsibility for culture and leisure and recently children’s services.

“If you vote for me, you’ll elect someone with a proven track record of working for local people.

“I will listen, hear and respond to the concerns of our residents.

“If it can be done, I will strive to do it, if it cannot be achieved, I will explain why it cannot.

“I do not and will not ever take your trust in me for granted.”

Tony Roberts (Independent):

“I am standing as the Independent candidate in Fellgate, Hedworth and Calf Close in the council elections.

“I’ve lived in the ward 40+ years and care passionately about the area.

“I’m saddened by the decline I see all around and the constant threat to our green spaces.

“With your help, I’m determined to do something about it by ending the ‘Green Belt Grab’ once and for all.

“I’ve a good understanding of the issues/concerns affecting residents and look forward to addressing them.

“By voting for me, you’ll elect someone who’ll work for you, not against you, who’ll work all year round and stay connected through newsletters, street/ward surgeries and social media.

“I’ll always challenge Labour to ensure your concerns and issues that affect our ward are addressed.

“I’ll always tell you the truth and whatever I do will be transparent.