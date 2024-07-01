Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the candidates standing in the South Shields constituency.

Voters are due to head to the polls on Thursday, July 4, to elect a Member of Parliament for the South Shields constituency.

It is the first general election since 2019 with residents urged to have their say on who will lead the country for around the next five years.

We’ve given all candidates the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates for the South Shields constituency had to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appear on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

The South Shields candidates standing in the 2024 general election. From top left: Jonathan Aibi, Ahmed Khan, Stephen Holt (bottom left) and Emma Lewell-Buck. | Other 3rd Party

Jonathan Aibi (Liberal Democrats):

“A beautiful coast, hardworking, honest people, a strong sense of community. Proud descendants of miners and shipbuilders. South Shields is strong and full of potential.

“For the past 20 years, this potential has been left to rot, like the bins piling up outside my door due to Labour mismanagement.

“Our waste services, education, employment, and crime are in shambles.

“We get £10,000 less on average than the rest of the country. We are at the bottom of the entire North East and it's getting worse.

“If it's all the Tories' fault, ask why Sunderland, a Labour MP seat, received a £100million film studio and Newcastle, another Labour stronghold, got £1.5billion, while our high street is left to die.

“We have the infrastructure and hard workers - why aren't we winning these investments?

“As a project manager leading teams and founder of a social enterprise empowering the UK's young workforce globally, I've pitched to investors since I was 15, I know how to do this.

“I will fight and win contracts for new naval and green energy projects because we are the most deserving and best equipped for these jobs.

“I will go in there and win.”

David Francis (Green Party):

There was no picture or statement provided following the Gazette’s request.

Stephen Holt (Reform UK):

“Hello, I’m Stephen Holt, a retired self-employed north east heating/mechanical engineer, single parent and Retired JP and not a career politician.

“I joined Reform UK for a new beginning, and as we are approaching a once in a lifetime election with an opportunity to vote for real change in the leadership for our area, I am asking you for your support.

“The North East has been my home for the past 35 years and I am proud to live here.

“I feel the North East of England, in each of its constituencies, has been ruled blindly by a political party as a ‘safe’ area, referenced as the “red wall” and has been neglected by the people elected to represent it.

“I have lived in areas painted both red and blue by Labour and Conservatives respectively, and I can honestly say that with either government – we are all worse off!

“On that note… why not vote for an alternative this July 4th. Vote for a party that respects the working class, and a man who isn’t afraid to stand up for your rights.

“Shields Deserves Better and Britain NEEDS Reform! Support Me, Stephen Holt, Reform UK Candidate for South Shields.”

Ahmed Khan (Independent):

“Almost everyone I speak to about the election is fed up with the current state of politics and believe most MPs are in it for themselves!

“People are angered by the broken promises, frequent political scandals and the pathetic “Punch and Judy” style politics and feel there’s very little point in voting as “they are all as bad as each other.”

“Others say they are not impressed by the choice of candidates as they either represent the failed establishment or they promise everything that they think you want to hear but have zero chance of being able to deliver on them!

“This is why I urge you to vote INDEPENDENT.

“I make no promises other than I’ll always campaign tirelessly on the things that matter to South Shields and that benefit the people of South Shields, that means PUTTING SOUTH SHIELDS FIRST - ALWAYS!

“As an Independent I’m only accountable to you.

“I don’t need to impress party colleagues or gain favour and if I fail you, unlike party politicians there’s no safe seat elsewhere to reward me for my failure to deliver on my promise to SERVE SOUTH SHIELDS - it’s you who are the judge and jury of everything I do!”

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour Party):

“The last 14 years of Tory misery and chaos has harmed every single part of our country.

“They have sowed division and eroded trust in our democracy. They have decimated our public services and ruined our economy.

“The task before our next MP in South Shields is a difficult one, but one I am ready and equipped for, and have the actual experience to tackle head on.

“Representing you and being your voice in Parliament for the last 11 years has been the honour of my life.

“In that time, I have worked tirelessly with you and for you. But I know with a Labour Government together we can achieve much more.

“A Labour Government will put our NHS back on its feet, build more homes, recruit more teachers, keep taxes low, create a publicly owned energy company, end zero hours contracts, put public transport back in the hands of the public and put an end to the criminal boat gangs.

“This Thursday your vote is a choice between more Tory chaos or change with Labour.

“I hope you will put your faith in me. It will be an honour to serve you.”

Craig Robinson (Conservative Party):