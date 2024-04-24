Meet the candidates standing in the West Park ward in the 2024 local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the West Park ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the West Park ward, from left: Nicky Gynn, Justin Knight, Sean McDonagh.

Nicky Gynn (Green Party):

“I am passionate about our environment, locally and globally.

“I believe everyone should have access to health care, education and support services, and that we all have the right to live in a clean, safe environment, to access public transport, free from harassment.

“I believe in working together as a community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During my working life, I supported children, young people and families to overcome barriers to education, helping them achieve qualifications to be able to move on to training and work.

“Following retirement, I volunteered for The Red Cross, and with a domestic violence team.

“For the past four years, I have campaigned for the Green Party and work hard alongside West Park councillors Andrew Guy and Jim Yare, who have given me a greater insight into what it is like to be a councillor.

“I hope that I will have the privilege of representing the residents here.”

Justin Knight (Independent):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will again be standing as your Independent candidate and hope to build on the support you gave me in 2023.

“I’ve lived in West Park 30+ years and care passionately about the area.

“I’m saddened by the decline I see all around me and I’m determined, with your help, to do something about it.

“By voting for me, you’ll elect someone with a record of getting things done and who’ll work for you, not against you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll work all year round and stay connected through newsletters, street/ward surgeries and social media.

“I will always challenge Labour and the Greens to ensure your concerns and issues that affect West Park are addressed.

“If elected, I’ll always tell you the truth. Whatever I do will be transparent and I’ll always remain accountable to you.

“If you want an active councillor who gets things done, vote Justin Knight – Independent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean McDonagh (Labour and Co-operative Party):

“I was born in Jarrow, and have lived in South Tyneside, all of my life.

“I am privileged to have been selected as the Labour and Co-operative candidate for West Park.

“I am a school governor within the borough. I do think that our children should be given the best start to their life and that can be achieved through the early years provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having worked with different residents’ groups across South Tyneside, I have built up relationships with council, South Tyneside Homes, schools, police and most importantly our residents.

“If elected, I will be a voice for the people of West Park.

“My door will be open to every resident, and I will take up any issues for them.

“I will hold regular surgeries and walkabouts in the area.

“My main commitment is to help improve our neighbourhoods by attending meetings.