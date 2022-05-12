Metropolitan Police confirm yet more fines in Downing Street 'Partygate' probe

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed a further 50 fines have been issued, taking the total number to more than 100, including Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who were all hit with fixed penalty notices in April over a birthday party held for the Prime Minister in No 10 in June 2020.

It is understood that Mr Johnson has not received another fine, but investigations are continuing.

In a statement released today, the force said: “As of Thursday, May 12, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Metropolitan Police has said more than 100 fines have now been issued over breaches of coronavirus regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street.

“These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday April 12 and the investigation remains live.”

In its last update, on April 12, the Met said “over 50” FPN referrals had been made.