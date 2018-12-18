MP Stephen Hepburn backs petition to introduce safe standing at football stadiums

Hundreds of people across South Tyneside have signed a petition calling for safe standing at Premier League and Championship football clubs.

Stephen Hepburn, MP for Jarrow, called on the Government to approve the introduction of safe standing in a question to Sports Minister Mims Davies.

Mr Hepburn has raised the issue of safe standing in Parliament.

He also revealed that around 700 people in South Tyneside - and 400 in his constituency - have backed a national petition to introduce safe standing.

It attracted more than 112,000 signatures across the UK after being launched earlier in the year. The topic was then debated in Parliament.

Mrs Davies, who represents Westminster, confirmed that the Government is carrying out a "small analysis" into the issue, with further announcements due in the new year.

Mr Hepburn said: "I welcome the fact that ministers have said that an analysis is underway regarding safe standing areas at football stadiums and further announcements are expected.

"As a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Football Supporters, I believe that the Government should be looking at this issue further considering that 112,000 people across the country signed the petition. The fact that well over 400 local people in Jarrow alone signed it shows the strength of feeling on the issue."

The Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) has a longstanding campaign to allow safe standing at football stadiums.

Their website said: "We, the undersigned, believe that football supporters should have the choice to watch football from a safe standing area, if they so wish, at matches in England and Wales.

Mr Hepburn pledged to "press" the Government to ensure further announcements about safe standing are made.