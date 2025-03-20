Emma Lewell-Buck “wishes” her amendments to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill had been accepted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Lewell-Buck, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, has said she “wishes” her amendments to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill had been accepted.

MPs voted to progress the Bill beyond the third reading by 382 votes to 104 on Tuesday, March 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s vote in the House of Commons, Ms Lewell-Buck said: “The amendments in my name all relate to strengthening school breakfast club provision.

Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields MP. | NationalWorld

“After years of pushing my school breakfast bill, there was no one happier than me when the Labour Government legislated for school breakfasts.

“And it is great to see that three of those pilots are in schools in my constituency.

“2.7million children live in food insecure households. The previous government’s national school breakfast programme is missing 86% of these children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of them will have arrived at school ready to learn but with a knowing hunger in their stomachs.

“Their day is marked with that persistent worry that comes with hunger. A worry that will permeate their entire school day.

“This has a significant impact on their learning because hungry children do not learn, no matter how bright and determined they are, and no matter how amazing or dedicated their teachers are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always believed in the transformational power of education. It’s certainly not standard for children from my background to end up in this place [Parliament], so the power of a good education can never be underestimated.

“And the food that fuels that ability to learn and develop should never be understated.

“These clubs will ensure that socioeconomic status is less of a deciding factor in good educational outcomes and it will help realise the full potential of our breakfast clubs if my amendments are adopted.”

Ahead of the vote, Ms Lewell-Buck had proposed a number of amendments to the Bill, which included the delivery of school breakfast provisions to all pupils in special schools, regardless of their age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the other proposals that she made included requiring schools to consider other models of breakfast provision before seeking an exemption and making advice and support services available to schools from people with specialist knowledge of the delivery of school breakfast provisions.

The South Shields MP took to X (formerly Twitter) after the vote to state that her amendments would have strengthened the Bill.

The tweet said: ”After years of pushing my School Breakfast Bill, nobody was happier than me that the Labour Government has legislated for School Breakfast Clubs.

“My amendments to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill would strengthen our offer, I wish they had been accepted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.