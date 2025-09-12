My constituents are sick of being ignored when it comes to vital bus routes being withdrawn
Emma Lewell, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, has raised the issue of vital bus services being withdrawn in the House of Commons.
On Sunday, May 11, Stagecoach withdrew the number 17 bus from service and merged its route with the number 3.
Initially, the new route didn’t include the service travelling through Laygate, which the number 17 did; however, Stagecoach updated the route to include both Laygate and Stanhope Road.
Beth Coombe, from Whiteleas, used the number 17 daily to take her son to nursery but due to the busy nature of the number 3 on a morning, she was considering changing his nursery as a result of this.
She also launched a petition to urge Stagecoach not to withdraw the number 17 - with more than 750 signing it at the time of writing.
Emma Lewell raised the issue to the transport minister as she looked for reassurances that as more powers are being devolved, vital public services will remain in place.
Ms Lewell said: “My constituents are sick of being ignored when it comes to vital bus routes being withdrawn.
“Over 600 of them recently signed a petition after the unexpected rapid withdrawal of the well-used number 17.
“Giving more powers to local councils does not always equate to communities having more of a say.
“So can the minister please explain what checks and balances are in place to ensure, as we devolve powers, residents really are listened to?”
Simon Littlewood MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport, revealed that he has been speaking with his own family about the loss of bus services, having been born in South Shields.
He responded: “I know bus services in South Shields very well indeed, having been born there, and I know intimately from conversations with my own family the struggles that her [Emma Lewell] constituents are having with bus services.
“Our landmark Bus Services Bill will allow local leaders to take back control of bus services.
“I’m sure working with Kim McGuinness, the mayor of the North East, she’ll be able to do just that.”
You can view the petition to reinstate the number 17 at: https://secure.avaaz.org/community_petitions/en/stagecoach_stop_stagecoach_withdrawing_service_17/.