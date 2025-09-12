The withdrawal of key South Shields bus routes has been raised in Parliament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Lewell, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, has raised the issue of vital bus services being withdrawn in the House of Commons.

On Sunday, May 11, Stagecoach withdrew the number 17 bus from service and merged its route with the number 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, the new route didn’t include the service travelling through Laygate, which the number 17 did; however, Stagecoach updated the route to include both Laygate and Stanhope Road.

Emma Lewell, South Shields MP. | National World

Emma Lewell raised the issue to the transport minister as she looked for reassurances that as more powers are being devolved, vital public services will remain in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lewell said: “My constituents are sick of being ignored when it comes to vital bus routes being withdrawn.

“Over 600 of them recently signed a petition after the unexpected rapid withdrawal of the well-used number 17.

“Giving more powers to local councils does not always equate to communities having more of a say.

“So can the minister please explain what checks and balances are in place to ensure, as we devolve powers, residents really are listened to?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Littlewood MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport, revealed that he has been speaking with his own family about the loss of bus services, having been born in South Shields.

He responded: “I know bus services in South Shields very well indeed, having been born there, and I know intimately from conversations with my own family the struggles that her [Emma Lewell] constituents are having with bus services.

“Our landmark Bus Services Bill will allow local leaders to take back control of bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure working with Kim McGuinness, the mayor of the North East, she’ll be able to do just that.”

You can view the petition to reinstate the number 17 at: https://secure.avaaz.org/community_petitions/en/stagecoach_stop_stagecoach_withdrawing_service_17/.