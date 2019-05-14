New 167-home estate on ex-laboratory site set for approval

Plans for 160-plus homes on a famed ex-laboratory site could be given the go-ahead next week.

South Tyneside Council’s planning committee are set to discuss proposals for the former base of Narec Clothier Laboratories in Hebburn.

The site, off Victoria Road West, is currently under development after Miller Homes won planning permission in 2017 to build 334 homes.

Following a recent land transfer, Miller Homes now aims to split the site with housing association Home Group, who have launched fresh plans to build 167 homes.

The new application includes minor changes and will see Home Group share the cost burden of the estate with the original developer under a ‘section 106’ deal.

This includes payments to South Tyneside Council around transport, highways schemes and air quality improvements.

The former Clothier Laboratory had dominated part of Hebburn for more than 40 years.

Once the only high-voltage (HV) testing site of its kind in the UK, the facility was used by the National Grid and other major operators.

It also became part of pop history in 1979, when it was used as a dramatic backdrop for a Gary Numan video.

However, the site has remained dormant since bulldozers moved in on the landmark lab in 2013.

The building was also owned by engineering giant Siemens at the time.

If new housing plans are approved, Home Group will have to provide 43 affordable homes under a planning condition.

A report, prepared for councillors, adds: “It is considered that the proposed access and parking arrangements are acceptable and the proposed development would not be detrimental to highway safety.

“It’s considered that the proposed development would not be materially detrimental to the residential amenities of the future occupants of the proposed dwellings or to the occupants of nearby residential properties.

“The design of the proposed development would respect the character of the area and would not be materially detrimental to the visual amenities of the area.”

Council officers have recommended the proposals for approval with a final decision expected at South Shields Town Hall on May 20.

The meeting starts at 10.30am and for more information, visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service