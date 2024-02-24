New multi-million pound Hebburn extra care scheme on track for completion in 2026

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-million-pound development in Hebburn was approved by South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee last year and is one of three schemes planned in the borough.

Investment into extra care schemes aims to improve the level of specialist accommodation options available and to help people with differing care and support needs to live well and independently.

Plans for Hebburn were submitted by housing provider Karbon Homes which has been working in partnership with the council to create new adult social care accommodation across the borough.

Final plans for the town included a development with around 95 apartments, with the majority being one-bed apartments, along with a number of two-bed apartments.

A CGI of how the ‘Hebburn Gardens’ extra care scheme could look.

The £26 million development is aimed at adults of “all ages and needs”, including those with learning disabilities, with an aim of allowing families to stay together.

According to planning documents, around 17 of the apartments would be dedicated to residents living with dementia.

The development, named ‘Hebburn Gardens’, has also been designed to have a strong community focus, with a bistro café which would be open to the general public and multi-use spaces for activities.

Although the scheme has faced delays, the recent granting of planning permission means the extra care development can move forward.

Preparation work is currently underway at the site near Hebburn Central and Glen Street ahead of construction starting in coming months.

A presentation on the Hebburn extra care development was given to councillors and members of the public at Hebburn Community Area Forum (CAF) on Monday, February 19.

At the meeting, it was confirmed that the Hebburn Gardens development would be a two-year building project, with an “expected completion” in 2026.

In response to questions from the public, it was confirmed that the council would be involved in nominating people to live in the extra care scheme once completed.

It was also noted that some apartments allowed for the safe charging of electric scooters or wheelchairs, a design feature developed in collaboration with the fire and rescue service, building regulations and the contractor.

However, the council stressed there would be a limit on the size of the electric scooters used within the building.

Nicola Macdougall, South Tyneside Council’s service manager for independent living, who gave the presentation to Hebburn CAF, said extra care schemes had several benefits.

This included reducing social isolation, promoting independence and bringing the community together, as well as the average cost of extra care being almost half that of traditional residential care.

On the Hebburn extra care scheme, the council officer added: “In the next few months things will ramp up and you will start to see construction happen.

“It’s a two-year build and the expected completion of the Hebburn scheme is 2026”.

In response to some public concerns about staffing the extra care scheme, it was also noted that efforts were underway to improve recruitment and retention.

Alongside the Hebburn scheme, two more extra care schemes, delivered as a partnership between Karbon Homes and South Tyneside Council, are expected to take shape in the borough.

The three schemes, including Hebburn, Dean Road in Westoe and Chuter Ede, aim to deliver up to 300 new homes to help address the lack of affordable specialist accommodation options throughout South Tyneside.

