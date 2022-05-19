Scotland Yard confirmed today (Thursday, May 19) it had issued fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) for events in Downing Street and across Whitehall spanning eight separate days, with 28 people receiving between two and five fines.

According to the Government, the Prime Minister is “pleased” the investigation had concluded.

Officers are understood to have told Johnson he would not receive a second fine, having received one, along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, for the event on his 56th birthday.

Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street to Prime Ministers Questions.

The conclusion of Operation Hillman into reports of lockdown-busting gatherings in Whitehall spanning 11 months paves the way for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry, which has already slammed the Prime Minister over a “failure of leadership” at the heart of government.

It was understood Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also yet to receive another fine, after receiving one for attending the Prime Minister’s gathering in June 2020.

The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson has also received confirmation she faces no further action.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Met has confirmed that they are taking no further action with regards to the Prime Minister.”

Despite receiving a fine, Johnson has so far resisted calls to quit Downing Street.