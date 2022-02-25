'Live in peace' - North East community in solidarity with Ukraine after Russian invasion

Capital city Kyiv has been further hit by airstrikes and gunfire following Russia’s invasion of the country in the early hours of Thursday, February 24.

The country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is asking for further sanctions from allies in a bid to push back against Russian action.

As harrowing news of the developments in Ukraine broke this week, we asked for your views on how leaders in the West should respond.

People look at the exterior of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty Images.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged further support “in the coming days”, with the North East community also showing solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Some backed calls for other countries to intervene with sanctions and action against Russia, while sharing messages of sadness and support for those affected by the invasion.

On Friday (February 25), UEFA confirmed that this year’s Champions League final will take place in Paris instead of St Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, pictured on Monday, February 21 in Moscow. Picture: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images.

Hours later, Formula One bosses cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to take place in Sochi this September.

This is what you had to say on social media:

Shirley Ramm: “Two wrongs don’t make a right, but those poor people … everyone involved.”

Gloria Dixon: “Let's just hope and pray Putin will back down.”

Protesters hold a banner reading in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images.

Roy Tinkler: “Sanction his associates until they launch a coup and remove him from power.”

Michael Lannon: “Let's hope it's a quick end to this awful war, hope it's nipped in the bud before it gets out of hand.”

Margaret Wells: “Very sad for the Ukrainian people.”

Eileen Hughes: “Surely Putin has enough territory in Russia, never mind about the politics. Live in peace.”

Ken Henderson: “History has proven the only way to deal with a dictator intent on expanding his empire is by military force.”

Ron Featherstone: “Swinging sanctions and further troops made available in surrounding neighbouring countries.”

Philip Dodd: “Unity is strength! I for one will not give in to a bully, team Ukraine.”

Simon Pete Moss: “Economic sanctions will take too long to have any effect. We don't want British military to become embroiled into physical war, but we have to support Ukranians with hardware and training.”

