North East council leaders meet to sign historic 'trailblazer' devolution deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A historic 'trailblazer' devolution deal that will bring more than £100million worth of new funding to the North East has been signed by the region's council leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with funding for the North East, the historic deal will see a mayor for the new North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA) elected in May.

Council leaders from across the North East have signed a historic 'trailblazing' devolution deal. Photo: National World.

Today's signing builds on the original devolution deal that was signed by the seven council leaders in December 2022, which established NEMCA.

The second deal will give local leaders new tools to allow them to drive growth and deliver better services to meet the needs of their communities.

Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, signing the 'trailblazing' devolution deal. Photo: National World.

It will see the North East receive £37m of funding for the remediation of brownfield sites and regional projects - with £25m earmarked for the new Crown Works film and TV studios which is set to be built on Sunderland's Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding will also go to Newcastle University's regeneration of Newcastle's general hospital site and for maintenance of the Tyne and Wear Metro transport system.

Following the signing at Durham University's St Chad's College, Levelling Up minister Jacob Young hailed what is a historic day for the North East.

He commented: "It absolutely is a historic day for the region, we've signed this devolution deal today which means £1.4billion of investment coming into the North East over the next 30 years.

Levelling Up minister Jacob Young (centre) with North East council leaders at St Chad's College in Durham. Photo: National World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is an opportunity for the whole of the North East to elect a new mayor who will be there champion.