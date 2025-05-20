North East mayor launches £118bn jobs and investment plan

Northern mayors, including North East Mayor Kim McGuinness (front, second right) and former athlete Sir Brendan Foster (front, second left), whose 'Great North Run' brand has been harnessed for the new investment partnership | North News & Pictures Ltd

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has joined counterparts from across the North of England to unveil a new partnership designed to generate jobs and boost the pan-regional economy by more than £100bn.

‘The Great North’ will, according to the mayors behind it, unlock the North’s economic potential in key sectors including clean energy, defence, advanced manufacturing and creative industries.

Chaired by Ms. McGuinness, It will lead international trade missions on Northern investment opportunities and host a new Northern Investment Summit to champion the potential of the North’s 15 million residents.

The umbrella organisation has been backed by the government, after being endorsed by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Opportunities for the North identified by mayors include:

***an energy coast proposition down the east coast powering the clean energy revolution, building on 50 percent of England’s renewable energy already being generated in the north;

***the Northern Arc and White Rose Plan stretching from the north west across the Pennines anchored by investment in the Transpennine Route Upgrade and proposals in the White Rose Rail report and Liverpool-Manchester Railway;

***a northern security corridor reaching down from Cumbria and the North East through Lancashire, and bringing together key industrial, engineering and cyber assets that will be essential in securing the UK’s international security;

***advanced materials and manufacturing corridors bringing together Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, with links into key neighbouring economies, or between the North East and Tees Valley.

***the One Creative North partnership which will build on and boost the North of England’s creative industries, driving inward investment and economic growth, and delivering new opportunities for creatives and communities to thrive.

A new report by The Great North, launched at an event in Leeds this week, revealed the North could add £118 billion to UK PLC with the right investments – with the region leading the way as the UK pursues security in an uncertain global context, with growth, energy security and defence top of the agenda.

The mayors say the creation of the new body marks a new era in the North’s devolution journey, moving on from initiatives imposed by Westminster, to one where local leaders develop a shared vision and strategy to unlock the area’s potential.

Kim McGuinness said: “The time has come for a resurgent north to unite and proudly lead the way to a fairer, more prosperous UK - and The Great North is our vehicle for change.

“This country needs a northern story written by northern minds, not one handed to us by Whitehall - and this Great North partnership puts us on track to write it.

“Whether it is powering the nation’s homes or powering its imagination, this is the north that will lead the way, building on a great legacy. The opportunity is immense and we are ready to work with anyone who is equally determined to create good jobs.

“Whether you are investing here or growing an existing business, you will know that the people of the north are our biggest asset - and now The Great North partnership is here to build on their pride in place.

“People choose this northern life - and we are proud to work together on the next chapter of The Great North.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner added: “We are taking action to shift power out of Whitehall and into our communities, giving local leaders the tools they need to realise their areas’ potential.

“Initiatives like The Great North are critical to this – putting directly elected Mayors front and centre of exciting plans for regional collaboration, in the places they know better than anyone else, building stronger and happier communities in the process.

“The North already makes a colossal contribution to our economy and our country as a whole – but there is so much more to come. I can’t wait to see what The Great North will achieve as local partners work hand-in-hand, supported by a government that shares their ambitions.”