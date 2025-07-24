The North East Combined Authority has approved ambitious plans bosses say will make the region the best place in the country to work.

The so-called New Deal for North East Workers sets out future investment in the economy in a bid to remove barriers for both workers and employers.

Mayor Kim McGuinness said she hoped the strategy would provide opportunities for the region’s young people, meaning they could remain in their native North East rather than leaving for the likes of London for work. She also said she hoped it would make the region the “best place to work” in the country.

North East mayor Kim McGuinness at the launch of the Great North in Leeds | LDRS

The North East has some of the highest rates of both economic inactivity and youth unemployment in the country. Furthermore, inactivity due to health conditions has risen sharply in recent years, while many residents are in low paid and insecure jobs.

A report presented to members of the NECA cabinet on Tuesday explained some businesses are struggling to recruit skilled local people they need, creating a negative impact on growth. The new deal is designed to tackle these problems, with a number of key growth sectors identified including offshore wind, AI and creative industries.

It includes plans to help residents gain additional skills to get better jobs, support to improve employment rates and developing affordable child care, better public transport and fairer wages to remove “barriers” to work. The report explained that the policies were developed alongside employers and education providers and ties in with the Government’s Get Britain Working agenda.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting of the cabinet, Ms McGuinness said: “We want young people to know they don’t have to leave the region and go to London for success. They can do it right here.

“There are many, many opportunities right here on their doorstep. A healthy society relies on people going to work, but far too many people don’t have a job – or don’t have a job they want.

“We won’t stop until the North East is the best place to work in the country. We know that is possible.”

The deal has four key priorities – building a bigger, better skilled and more diverse workforce; creating career pathways that enable employers to recruit and retain skilled staff; targeted support to improve employment rates; and tackling barriers that prevent residents getting into work.

The cabinet unanimously agreed to endorse the strategy. It is expected to be formally launched in autumn.