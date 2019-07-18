Nuisance cyclists 'risking lives' at South Shields seafront and The Nook

Pedestrian and cyclist sign.

Concerns have been raised about cyclists riding on the pavement, particularly in busy areas such as the seafront.

While cycling on pavements is already against the law, councillors said there were several hotspots across the borough where action could be taken.

Coun Anne Hetherington said: “I live quite close to the seafront and you take your life in your hands literally when you’re just going out for a walk. Particularly on that stretch down to Colmans Seafood Temple as [cyclists] come down at pace.

Sea Road, in South Shields.

“All you need is a small child running around excitedly and that child could be taken out and possibly killed.

She added: “Again we need to look at what the legislation is, what we can put in place and what we can enforce especially when we’re coming up to the summer period.”

The issue was raised at a meeting of the the council’s place select committee.

Coun Ernest Gibson, the chairman, launched the debate at South Shields Hall following concerns from residents.

He said issues also exist around the Nook/Prince Edward Road, with several near misses and accidents.

“They [bikes] come whizzing down the path when people are coming out of the shops and there’s no consideration for anyone,” he said.

“I think we should be addressing this because the school holidays are coming and I think there could be some accidents or some person or child knocked over.”

Coun Jane Carter said it was important to educate cyclists and children about road safety and risks.

Coun David Francis said some cyclists use paths for fear of being hit by cars.

He added clear divisions in road design between the lane, cycle path and the pavement can ‘avoid some of the issues.’