Penalty for fare dodging on the Metro set to rise to £100 in Government crackdown

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the penalty for rail fare evasion in England and Wales is to rise to £100 from January 23 next year.

The fine increase comes as part of a new effort to crackdown on ticketless travel on Britain’s railways.

Operator Nexus says that as Metro is part of the Government’s national penalty fare regime, it is included in the change.

Metro fines are set to increase to £100.

From January 2023, anyone without a valid Metro ticket will have to pay a £100 penalty fare, which is reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days.

Nexus said the higher penalty fare will ensure there is a more effective deterrent against ticketless travel.

Customer Services Director, Huw Lewis, said: “The Government is raising the penalty fare from £20 to £100, or £50 if paid within 21 days, and this change will automatically apply to Metro.

“Metro is part of the Government’s national penalty fare regime covering train companies across the whole country. This is the first change since 2005 and reflects feedback from customers who want to see a strong deterrent against fraud.

“The Government consulted the whole rail industry and Nexus was among those keen to see an increase, because customers tell us they want tougher penalties for those who decide not to pay their fare. The simple message for Metro customers is to pay your fare every time you travel.”

The penalty for Metro fare evasion, which is set by the Government, has been at £20 since May 2005.

The DfT added: “Fare evasion costs train operators, rail passengers and taxpayers who ultimately subsidise the journeys of those who deliberately travel by train without paying the correct fare.

“The Rail Delivery Group estimates that in a normal year around £240 million is lost through fare evasion on Great Britain’s railways.